LIVING SHORELINES, G STREET, AIRPORT ROAD

WONDERING WHOW TO SAVE

G STREET…

AND AIRPORT ROAD?

March 4, 2017

Two of the most critical navigation routes in Cedar Key are G Street and Airport Road. G Street, of course, because of sunsets, fishing, extraordinary view, easy traffic movement with no stop signs, etc. etc. Airport Road because it is the only way home for many residents, spectacular view, fishing, etc. etc. One could go on forever about the practicality and loveliness of the two roads. Both, however, are in serious trouble when winds, tides, storms, and hurricanes barrage them, events continue to occur with some regularity.

On Friday, March 3, Dr. Savanna Barry from the Nature Coast Biological Station and her colleagues met with some thirty individuals affected by the clearly eroding condition of G Street and Airport Road. Convened at the behest of the City of Cedar Key and the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District, the workshop’s purpose was “to assess community support for specific project designs and interest for pursuing implementing funding.” Both the city and the CKWSD, understanding the imminent threats to Cedar Key’s drinking water, storm water, sewer water, all of which is carried by pipes under both roads, proactively called this workshop to seek options and, hopefully, gather property-owner consensus on a solution before another major storm event occurs.

Barry was supported by bias-free meeting facilitators from the University of Florida’s Natural Resources Leadership Institute Wendy-Lin Bartrels and Jonathan Dain. Technical support came from UF Soil and Water Sciences Department Associate Professor of Wetland Ecology Dr. Mark Clark. Financial support came from the supportive, involved Suwannee River Water Management District’s Leslie Ames. Clark is the scientist orchestrating the Raines Beach restoration.

In attendance were Cedar Key Commissioners Sue Colson and Royce Nelson, Cedar Key Water and Sewer District General Manager John McPherson, and newly-elected Levy County Commissioner Matt Brooks. Barry sent invitations to the 25 parcel owners along G Street and Airport Road. Six parcels were represented at this meeting: three from along G Street and three from along and one near Airport Road. Other interested residents and a water-reliant business owner attended, bringing the group to a total of approximately thirty.

This workshop will be the first in a three-part series. The intent of the second and third meetings will be to “discuss and evaluate specific project designs and build consensus around one preferred option” to minimize erosion of the two streets. The second meeting will most likely occur in several months.

Facilitators Bartels and Dain structured the afternoon in to several activities which included a superb 1984 Daily Grind-produced lunch, dessert, and a “golf-carted” field trip.

Community Center activities included: eliciting from the audience what they felt was “historically” meaningful; eliciting what they felt were preferred uses of these two shorelines; explaining, with Clark’s guidance, the following seven shoreline erosion-halting/slowing techniques which are listed below in gradient order, from hard to “soft”:

seawall or bulkhead;

riprap revetment;

beach nourishment with stabilization;

beach nourishment;

vegetation breakwater;

vegetation and edge/sill;

vegetation plantings.

Before and during the field trip, Clark further showed and explained the seven options to the audience at three sites: the corner of First and F Streets to view rip rap; City Park Beach to view beach nourishment (adding sand) and beach nourishment with stabilization (jetty or seawall); and the corner of H and Eight Streets at Rains Beach to view vegetative plantings and vegetation with sill/edge.

Armed with first-hand observation of the seven erosion-minimizing possibilities, the group members returned to the Community Center to further discuss and select their least and most favorite solutions for both G Street and Airport Road. Generally, the group found seawalls and the vegetation plantings, the gradient extremes) as the least favorite and with the remaining five options, and variations among them, as the most favorite. A UF researcher will compile these data and return them to Barry who will share with the group when available.