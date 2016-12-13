CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON BACK-UP ASSISTANCE

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON

IN NEED OF BACK UP ASSISTANCE

December 13, 2016

…a note from Co-Presidents Deborah Anderson

and Crosby Hunt

The Cedar Keys Audubon Society chapter is looking for a few volunteers to assist us in a number of areas.

First, our extremely efficient secretary and treasurer, Libby Cagle and Nancy Hanson, are both part-time residents and have expressed an interest in training a couple of people to step in during their absence, should the need arise.

Secondly, we are looking to expand our membership as well as reaching those who are listed with us but who are not presently active.

Anyone interested in learning the duties of our secretary and treasurer, or assuming the newly created board position of Membership Manager, please, contact either Mandy Offerle (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or Deborah Anderson (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).

Many thanks.

