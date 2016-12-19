LUKENS NATURE WALK DECEMBER 2016

LUKENS NATURE WALK

…THIS THURSDAY,

DECEMBER 22

December 19, 2016

WHAT? WHEN?

The Donna Thalacker-led, hour-longish, one-milish Nature Walk on

Thursday, December 22, 2016, at 10 am.

MEET?

Plan to meet at either:

9:45 am at the gazebo in City Park to carpool or just follow one another there

or

at 10 am at the entrance to the Lukens Tract along the paved road east of State Road 24 immediately after you leave Cedar Key’s Bridge Number Four. Please read the asterisked note below if you wish to be certain of where to meet.**

BRING?

Bring some bug spray, sun screen, and a bottle of water if you like.

PASS?

We have a Special Use Authorization pass (SUA) that will work for all of us.

You won’t need yours.

FURTHER INFORMATION?

Call Mandy 352 543 6170.

HOW DO I GET A SPECIAL USE AUTHORIZATION (SUA) PERMIT?

Visitors do need a Special Use Authorization form to properly access the Lukens Tract.

The form is simply a sheet of paper that you may obtain by telephoning the SRWMD at (386) 362-1001

or emailing Mr. McCook at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and requesting an SUA; Mr. McCook will send the SUA to you.

**ADDITIONAL DIRECTIONS

A little background: the Lukens Tract is some 600 acres just north of Cedar Key:

half of the acreage is on the east side on SR 24; the other half is on the west side of SR 24.

To access the Lukens Tract on the east, which is where we will walk, a sure way to get there is to: