SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT TO PRESENT PUBLIC WORKSHOP OF DRAFT SWIM PLANS
January 6, 2017
The Suwannee River Water Management District is holding two public workshops to review draft Surface Water Improvement and Management (SWIM) Plans for the Suwannee River and Coastal River Basins. You are invited to participate in one or both of the public workshops, which will be held at two different locations in the District as follows:
Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room
January 24th, 1:00 pm
Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628
District Headquarters
January 27th, 2017, 1:00 pm
Suwannee Room, Suwannee River Water Management District, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060
Both workshops will be identical, so please attend the meeting that is located most convenient to you.
The District is working to finalize the draft SWIM plans for both the Suwannee River Basin and Coastal Rivers Basin. Once complete, the District will make draft plans available for review and comment.
If you have any questions regarding the workshops or draft SWIM plans, please contact Leslie Ames at 386.362.0446 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The District thanks you for your input and support.
Leslie Ames
Policy and Planning Coordinator
Suwannee River Water Management District
9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060
386.362.1001
386.362.0446 (Direct)
800.226.1066 (FL Toll Free)
Note from the Cedar Key News editor:
So that you may attend these meetings fully aware, expect an update with a link to the latest draft SWIM plan as these events near.
*****