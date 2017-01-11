FLORIDA FOREEST SERVICE 2017 PRESCRIBED FIRE SEASON

FLORIDA FOREST SERVICE SET TO BEGIN 2017 PRESCRIBED FIRE SEASON

January 10, 2017

Gainesville, FL – The Waccasassa Forestry Center of the Florida Forest Service will begin dormant season prescribed burning in the coming weeks on state lands in Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion and Putnam counties. Approximately 18,000 acres are scheduled to be burned on the seven state forests within the five counties. This figure does not include privately managed land or land managed by other public agencies.

In 2016, the Florida Forest Service administered the largest and most active prescribed fire program in the nation, issuing 83,745 authorizations for public and private land managers to treat 2.4 million acres with prescribed fire. In addition, the Florida Forest Service alone treated more than 204,000 acres of Florida state forests with prescribed fire during the most recent fiscal year. The Waccasassa Forestry Center burned 22,709 acres on state lands during 2015/2016.

Dormant season prescribed burns are conducted during the winter months. Prescribed fire is a safe way to apply a natural process, ensure ecosystem health and reduce wildfire risk. Other uses include disease control in young pines, wildlife habitat improvement, range management, preservation of endangered plant and animal species and the maintenance of fire-dependent ecosystems. Pre-planned prescribed burns are carefully analyzed and conducted under specific weather conditions. Specific calendar dates for burn activities are fluid. Only when conditions are right can prescribed burns achieve desired results.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests, provides management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests, while protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com

Contact: Ludie Bond

(352) 395-4943, cell (352) 258-6084

Twitter: @FFS_Waccasassa

