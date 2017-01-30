FNCC ANNUAL MEETING 2017

FLORIDA’S NATURE COAST CONSERVANCY

ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING

January 30, 2016

The annual membership meeting of Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy (FNCC) will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, 4:00-6:00 pm at Cedar Key’s historic Island Hotel. President Allan Pither will provide an overview of the goals of the Conservancy and its accomplishments in 2016. The meeting is open to all members and anyone considering membership. Food and beverages will be provided.

The FNCC is a charitable land trust that strives to preserve the natural beauty of the unique Gulf coast around the Cedar Keys. The FNCC is actively seeking new members; membership forms for new and renewing members will be available at the meeting. Annual individual memberships are $15 and family memberships are $25.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a member of FNCC should come to our annual meeting and/or go to our website www.floridasnaturecoastconservancy.org .

**********