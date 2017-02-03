CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON BIRD RESCUE WORKSHOP

February 4, 2017

On Monday, January 30, the second Bird Rescue workshop was held at the Senator G. Kirkpatrick Marine Laboratory in Cedar Key. Co-sponsored by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, The Nature Coast Biological Station, and the Cedar Keys Audubon Society, the workshop’s goal was to teach the over thirty volunteers in attendance the requisite skills to give aid to birds in distress. The initial workshop was held last July and has been responsible for over 70 volunteer hours resulting in 28 bird rescues since last August, with several successful releases.

Anyone who has spent time on or around the main fishing pier in Cedar Key has probably witnessed a pelican snared by fishing lines. The nature coast has a variegated bird population, and gulls, cormorants, and even ospreys have been known to become hooked or incapacitated in a variety of ways, but pelicans were the main thrust of the workshop for a number of reasons. As renown raptor expert and author Janie Veltkamp, one of the workshop’s presenters explained, it takes a great deal of skill and technique to subdue and aid an injured osprey, and Veltkamp strongly suggested that anyone encountering this situation contact the experts at the FWC. Secondly, pelicans are not only the birds most often in need of assistance, but are also the least dangerous to capture, with a little luck and the kind of training offered at Monday’s workshop.

After Veltkamp’s presentation, a visually-enhanced program on raptors which also included her amazing story of Beauty, an eagle she rescued and rehabilitated after its beak had been shot off by a hunter (for more on this, be at the library at 10:30 this Saturday), Savanna Barry of the FWC laid out the best methods for rescuing a hooked pelican. This method includes NOT cutting the lines in which the struggling bird is entangled but rather reeling in slowly, using a net if possible to bring the bird to the volunteers, cutting the barb, backing out the sharp hook, and checking for other injuries to determine if the bird can be released or needs to be transported to Homosassa Springs to a wildlife medical facility. As Barry indicated, volunteers should adopt a positive attitude but realize that all injured birds cannot be saved. But as the success rates of this program prove, a good many birds have been rescued, and it is no longer a death sentence for any pelican hooked by fishing line off the Cedar Key pier.

Following Barry’s presentation, the thirty some attendees moved around the classroom to visit four learning stations. In one, Veltkamp had more information on raptors and their healing process. At another station, volunteers practiced cutting the barb off the hook, a crucial stage of the rescue; at another they got to observe a live pelican, which was about to be released after a successful rescue and surgery at Homosassa Springs to repair a tear in its chest. And finally, those who attended were invited to sign up to be on the Cedar Key bird rescue phone tree, which has been highly successful since its inception last August. The more volunteers able to respond to calls about injured birds, the more healthy specimens will be able to be released in the coming months. Indeed, at the end of the session, the pelican was released back to the sea and his waiting buddies. This is a highly successful program, and with workshops like the one Monday, led by experts and committed scientists like Janie Veltkamp and Savanna Barry, Cedar Key will remain in the forefront of the growing movement to come to the aid of our native bird s.