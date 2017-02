CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON SWEETWATER WETLANDS PARK

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON PRESENTS

SWEETWATER WETLANDS PARK

RANGER-GUIDED HIKE

February 5, 2017

Hike is scheduled for February 9, Thursday, at 10:00 am

325 SW Williston Road, Gainesville, Florida 32608

Parking costs $5.

Meet at the first pavilion by the bathrooms a little before 10 am on that day.

The Cedar Key group will leave City Park at 8:30 am.