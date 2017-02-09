CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY GARDEN TURNS ONE-YEAR-OLD

THE CEDAR KEY

COMMUNITY GARDEN

CELEBRATES ITS

FIRST BIRTHDAY!

February 8, 2017

The Cedar Key Community Garden saw its First Birthday Party Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Event was complete with birthday (carrot, of course,) cake and song to make it complete.

Surrounded by incredible varieties of kale, lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, beets, bok choy, spinach, radishes, and more, some thirty-five gardeners, plus more passers-by feasted on foods, many of which came directly from the garden itself. Asian salads, kale salads, guava cake, fruits, cheeses, vegetables, and more sated the lot.

The gathering provided the opportunity to, not only celebrate the success of the Garden’s first year, but also to introduce some of the newer gardeners to their fellows. Random garden-tending schedules have not provided the opportunity to meet one another. The Garden Party solved most of that.

He Garden Party was also an opportunity to enjoy and thank so many people who make the Garden what it is:

Joe Hand and Alban Cyr for constructing all the wonderful, needed, comfortable chairs, benches, and picnic table that we all enjoy;

Alma Rice for making the Garden more beautiful with her pansies and ivies and shoring up the borders in the front garden near Second Street;

Bill Rucker who keeps the Garden neat and mowed;

Tom and Pat Deverin for managing the entire operation, whatever and whenever needs arise, their expert advice, their vision, and for moving the Garden forward;

the many other who tend all else quietly;

and the artists who add their pieces to the Garden.

Pictured here are: the Garden in 2016, a year ago; today’s Birthday Party (apologies for the poor picture; our photographer was absent).

Pretty darn nice place, the Cedar Key Community Garden.

Looking forward to another year of learning, growing, and fellowship.

******