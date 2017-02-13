FOL PRESENT COASTAL CHANGE

CEDAR KEY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

PRESENT

COASTAL ECOSYSTEM

CHANGE IN FLORIDA

February 13, 2017

On Thursday, February 16 at 5 pm, Coastal Ecosystem Change in Florida, by Dr. Francis "Jack" Putz, professor of conservation biology at the University of Florida will be presented at the Cedar Key Library. Dr. Putz was mentioned by environmental writer Heather Dewar in her talk in January about her book, When the Seas Rise. She talked about Dr. Putz's work near our coastline, specifically about the receding forests along the coastline near Yankeetown, as described in a short article available for reading at the library circulation desk.

Dr. Putz will explain how salt is the principal culprit in the die-off along the coast, including stress from sea level rise and disturbances from drought and storms. Adaptations to these conditions will become increasingly important as time goes on. Participants at Thursday's talk will have an opportunity to draw conceptual models, so they are encouraged to bring along some drawing utensils.

The program will be hosted by both Cedar Keys Audubon and the Friends of the Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuges.