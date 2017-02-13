FOL PRESENT DR. JANE BROCKMAN

CEDAR KEY FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

PRESENT

HORSESHOE CRABS: BIOLOGY AND CONSERVATION

OF A LIVING FOSSIL

February 13, 2017

On Saturday, February 18, Dr. Jane Brockman's talk, "Horseshoe Crabs: Biology and Conservation of a Living Fossil" will take place at 10:30 a.m. The American Horseshoe Crab is a species that has seen the dinosaurs come and go, continents drift apart and sea levels rise and fall. Their blood is an important tool in biomedicine, their eyes have provided scientists with fundamental insights into how visual cells work and their eggs are a critical food source for migrating shore birds. Found along the Atlantic coast of the U.S. and in the Gulf of Mexico, horseshoe crabs are under threat. To help ensure their long-term survival, it is critical that we understand their life history and reproductive behavior.

Dr. Brockman and her colleagues have studied the life history and reproductive strategies of horseshoe crabs for over 25 years and in her lecture she will discuss some of her recent findings that will help determine how best to manage horseshoe crab fisheries to assure the long-term survival of the species. In her lecture, Dr. Brockman will discuss why horseshoe crabs are so useful and controversial and the challenges these ancient and very unusual animals face in our modern world.

*****