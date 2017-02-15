CKWSD SELECTS HAND

CEDAR KEY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

SELECTS

HAND TO REPLACE COLSON

On Monday, February 13, 2017, the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District convened its monthly meeting. Among other serious business items on the agenda was the “selection ad swearing in of board member to fill the vacancy created by resignation of Seth Colson.” The seat, filled Monday evening, will be in place until May. At that time, three seats will open for election.

Five Cedar Key residents applied for the Colson’s recently vacated seat: Joe Hand, Matt Chatowsky, Nicki Rucker, Anne O’Steen, and Steve Rosenthal. All applicants were asked the initial screening questions to which all replied the appropriate answers: Are you full-time resident? Are you registered to vote in Cedar Key? Have you a problem filing financial disclosure forms with the county? Can you generally make monthly meetings? Have you any conflicts of interest?

Joe Hand reported his Master’s Degree Environmental Engineering from the University of Florida and thirty-five years’ experience working with the Department of Environmental Protection, based in Wakulla County and in Gainesville. During that tenure, he worked on water quality, both surface water and ground water.

Matt Chatowsky reported his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and his work with writing software. He reported having no water experience, but that he is most fond of Cedar Key and if he could be of any benefit to it, he would like to do so.

Well Nickie Rucker reported that she, too, had no water experience but had the skills of learning quickly, budgeting carefully, working well in a team, and staying on task.

Anne O’Steen reported having no water experience but wanting to do something to better the quality of water in Cedar Key. She further reported an Associate of Arts degree in Education and her desire to help.

Steven Rosenthal reported his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, his honors degree, his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree, and his membership in the Florida Bar for thirty years. “Water is life; nothing is more important to keep our species alive,” Rosenthal said. He stated his belief that his legal experience may be useful to the District and that he would like to offer that expertise.

After several difficult questions from current CKWSD board members Dottie Haldeman, Chris Reynolds, and Leslie Sturmer, to all applicants, the board unanimously selected Joe Hand to replace Seth Colson until May 2017.

