FRIENDS OF LIBRARY PRESET "JACK" PUTZ

HAMMOCKS, SALTMARSH, AND MANGROVES:

OUR DIVERSE AND DYNAMIC COASTAL HABITATS

February 24, 2017

Living on Florida’s coast provides a close-up view of climate change and sea-level rise. The effect of these processes on vital Big Bend ecosystems was the subject of Dr. Francis “Jack” Putz’s talk for the Cedar Key Library Lecture series, Thursday night February 16.

Close to 65 people filled the room to hear Dr. Putz, a Professor of Biology at the University of Florida, talk on three key ecosystems found in the Cedar Key and Big Bend region: coastal (maritime) hammocks, saltmarsh, and mangrove forests. Interwoven into the talk was the constant interplay between these three habitats and the internal forces and external forces that are constantly shaping and re-shaping these places.

We started our virtual tour of these habitats in the coastal hammock. Characterized by narrow bands of hardwood forest that develop almost exclusively on stabilized backdunes of barrier islands, inland of primary dunes and scrub, these maritime hammocks are influenced by fire. Dr. Putz described representative species found in the coastal hammock such as gopher tortoises, coontie, red cedar and cabbage palm. In addition to fire, sea level rise which leads to increasing soil salinity are reshaping these habitats. For example, die offs in cabbage palms which are tolerant of salt spray, may be related to increasing soil salinity, which their roots are sensitive to.

Moving into the saltmarsh ecosystems, Dr. Putz described the interplay between two key plant species found here: Salt cordgrass and Black needle rush. If you look across any stretch of saltmarsh in and around Cedar Key, you can easily see the tall smooth green ribbons of the often shorter cordgrass and the sharp points of the often taller appearing black needle rush blended together like an impressionistic painting. Drought may favor black needle rush growth over cordgrass.

What might this shift mean for other species including ourselves? It might affect how hard it is to get a crab cake sandwich. As a key example of the delicate and completely interdependent nature of ecology, Dr. Putz walked through how blue crab populations depend on cordgrass. The marsh periwinkle, a small native snail, scrapes off the top layer of on the grass, leaving a slime trail in its wake. Fungus grows in this slime trail, which in turn provides food for the snail. But a shift to a more needle rush dominated landscape may decrease this food source for snails and adversely affect the blue crab, which feeds on the marsh periwinkles.

We ended in the mangroves, the tropical tree icons of south Florida that have gradually made their way northward. Intolerant of cold, the mangroves in Cedar Key all died back in the late 1980s, during a cold winter with hard freezes. Since then, black mangroves re-established themselves strongly and red mangroves, easily identified by their spider-like prop roots are becoming increasing visible. Another shift we are seeing before our very eyes, is the transition of saltmarshes to mangrove habitats.

Ecosystems are constantly changing; that is part of their fundamental dynamics. Coastal ecosystems including the hammock, saltmarsh, and mangroves, are in a very visible state of transition with climate change and sea level rise. Attempting to understand some of these changes and predict them, may help scientists and citizens adapt to a coastal future that is changing day by day.

