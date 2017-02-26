CK AUDUBON PRESENTS SUE MULLINS REMINDER

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON PRESENTS

SUE MULLINS –

CITIZEN ADVOCACY:

SPEAKING UP FOR CONSERVATION

IN FLORIDA

February 27, 5 pm

Cedar key Library

Cedar Keys Audubon General Membership Meeting Is Open to All

Sue Mullins is a public policy and campaign professional based in Tallahassee, Florida, where she has served as an advocate for environmental, affordable housing and related issues for 23 years. Sue established a full service lobbying, campaign and public relations firm in 2007 to advocate issues for clients in numerous fields including natural resource protection, energy and climate change policy, business regulation, election law, corporate governance and public finance. Sue’s representation includes advocacy before the Florida Legislature and Cabinet, Congress, state agencies, and local and regional governments. She holds a Bachelor’s in Sociology from St. Leo College and a Masters in Anthropology from Florida State University. Sue’s campaign experiences include managing all aspects of political, grassroots and public campaign planning, operations and communications for district and statewide offices, issues and referenda, including winning 17 local conservation ballot initiatives and four Florida House races. Sue joined Ramba Law Group, LLC as policy advisor in January 2015 after serving as lead policy analyst for two years in the Senate Minority Office.