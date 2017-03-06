FOL PRESENT VIC DOIG

BEARS AMONG US

March 6, 2017

A packed room eager to hear about Black Bears greeted Vic Doig on Thursday, March 2, for the Friends of the Library talk. Vic, a biologist with the Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge, did a masterful job of talking extemporaneously when, due to a technical issue, he wasn’t able to use the talk he had prepared.

The Florida Black Bear, a subspecies of the Black Bear, is the smallest of black bears in North America. During Pre-Columbian times, estimates suggest upwards of 12,000 bears made their home in Florida. By 1950, the population nose-dived to about 500. With conservation efforts, close to 4,000 black bears now live in the Sunshine State.

Although Black bears are uncommon in the Big Bend region, several people in the room raised their hands in response to Vic’s question about local sightings. Recent counts estimate close to 30 bears roam the Big Bend region. With a conservation target of 200 bears, federal and state conservation groups are actively releasing Black Bears in the Big Bend. Since 2009, 29 Black Bears have been released on the Lower Suwannee Refuge. As part of the effort to recover the bear population in Florida, Black Bear hunting was completely discontinued here in 1992. Due to population rebounds in some areas of Florida, Black Bear hunting resumed two years ago, amid much controversy.

Black bears in Florida don’t undergo classic hibernation but instead do something called “denning.” Bears will ‘eat like crazy in the fall to get ready for denning, which typically occurs in January through mid-February. Denning is mainly done by females, who give birth to cubs during this time. At birth, a Black Bear is about the size of a fist and for the first month of life, relies solely on the mother in the den. After that, the yearling bear stays with the mother for about 18 months and dens with the mother the following winter. Dens may in big brush piles, up against a tree log, or on the ground. Black Bears may use the same den multiple times.

Except for this time together and mating season, Black Bears are fairly solitary creatures. Existing on a diet that is 80% is vegetation, Black Bears are opportunistic carnivores: they will eat carrion, or termites, or even a young fawn if they stumble upon them. Adult male bears grow to almost twice the size of females: typical weights are 400-500 pounds and 150-300 pounds respectively. Black Bears will forage in open areas but will run back into the swamp if threatened.

One focus of the UnitedStates Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, has been educating people about bear-human interactions. Black bears, unlike grizzly (brown) bears, are secretive, quiet, and rarely want anything to do with people. Except when food is involved! If Black Bears start associating humans with food, they will feel unafraid to approach humans in search of food. If you are fortunate enough to see Black Bear in the wild, simply remain quiet, back away, and take an opportunity to observe it. If you startle a bear in the wild and it is exhibiting aggressive behavior, you may be able to scare it away by trying to appear larger than the bear. This only applies to Black Bears!

To avoid having Black Bears come close to your home, carefully control any food attractant such as an easy to open trash can or pet food left outside. Vic demonstrated a bear-proof container that can be purchased through Home Depot or Lowe’s. But you can also take your existing can, drill a hole in the lid and clip the lid to the bottom container.

Game feeders full of corn also attract bears, who have an exquisite sense of smell. Deer feeder modifications can help lessen this, as can swapping soy beans for traditional corn.

(http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/bear/wildlife-feeders/).

Although Black Bear–human encounters often get wide press coverage, since the 1950s, there have only been 13 incidents between bears and people in Florida. This a remarkably low number when you consider the increase in human development and population in the state, along with a growing bear population.

If you missed the talk, you’ll have a second chance to hear it. Vic will give the talk again – hopefully this time with the slide presentation on Tuesday, March 14 at 5pm at the Library.

