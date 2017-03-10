UF NCBS STUDENTS MEET LEADERS

CURRENT, FUTURE

LEADERS MEET

March 8, 2017

A mix of sixteen students of liberal arts and sciences, agriculture and life sciences, and law met with Cedar Key leaders yesterday to pose questions they have formulated thus far in their Sea-Level Rise and Coastal Ecology: Science, Policy, Practice course. The week-long multidisciplinary course’s objectives are to provide a firm grounding in the science, law, and policy and economics associated with sea-level rise and climate change in the Nature Coast region,

Students met with an incredibly dense group of leaders, their experiences and impact both huge and significant. The panel included Mayor Heath Davis, Commissioner Sue Colson, Water Management District General Manager John McPherson, Water and Sewer District Board Member Joe Hand, Aquaculture Association representatives Rosie Cantwell and Linda Seyfert, Ecotourism business owner Connie O’Dell, Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge Manager Andrew Gude, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Beth Dieveney, Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy President Allan Pither, Cedar Keys Audubon Chapter Vice President Doug Maple.

Welcoming all at 4:30 pm at the George Kirkpatrick Laboratory in Cedar Key was UF Nature Coast Biological Station Director Dr. Mike Allen. Allen introduced the course’s core instructors: Dr. Ellen Martin, Department of Geology, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and Dr. Thomas T. Ankersen, College of Law. Facilitator for the fay was the NC’s Dr. Savanna Barry.

From 4:45 until 6 pm, students asked such provocative questions as: “What changes have you seen since your arrival in the region?” “Will wild oystering alter the oyster farming industry?” “Talk about changes in water quality and its effect on your activity.” “Talk to us about aquaculture’s management plan.”

Answers came in myriad forms. Story telling was expertly relayed by Mayor Davis. Quoting poet Carl Sandberg, Allan Pither compared sea-level rise to fog which “comes on little cat feet.” Students left with much to ponder. They will present their findings at the Cedar Key Community Center at 1 pm on Friday, March 10. The public is welcome.

