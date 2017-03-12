Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

CRITTERS 13 MARCH 2017

Details
Page 1 of 2
CRITTERS  
MARCH 13, 2017
 
 

The Roseate Spoonbill is one of Florida's favorite birds.  The spoonbill is a large wading bird normally recognized by its pink or red color and its odd spoon-shaped bill. They feed by swishing their heads back and forth in the water.

 PHOTOS BY REBECCA GALLAGHER

MAR 13 CRITTTER 2 CKRosey copy

 

MAR 13 CRITTERCKRosey 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Look for more CritterS photographs to come. 
Should you have a great photo you wish to share,
please, email it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Staff will post it for others to enjoy.
 
**********
Bottom Banner Sign