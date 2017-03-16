FOL PRESENT COTTTONMOUTHS

COTTONMOUTHS AT

YOUR CEDAR KEY LIBRARY

TODAY AT 6 PM

March 16, 2017

"Mark R. Sandfoss. PhD student, UF Biology Department, has a BS in Wildlife Biology from Murray State University and MS in Fisheries, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology from North Carolina State University. His Master’s thesis focused on disease prevalence of feral pigs in eastern North Carolina. His doctoral research at UF focuses on the unique behavior, ecology and physiology of insular Florida cottonmouths (Agkistrodon conanti) within the Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge. He plans to graduate in 2018 and continue to advocate for the conservation and study of amphibians and reptiles throughout the world.

His talk will summarize what we know about the biology of cottonmouth snakes within the Cedar Keys. There is a long history of researchers studying the cottonmouths found on these islands. Current research is focused on how snakes are responding to the abandonment of Seahorse Key as a waterbird rookery. The study of the unique relationship between cottonmouths and nesting waterbirds, particularly on Seahorse Key, in the past and into the present allows us to understand the observed changes in the snake population since birds abandoned Seahorse Key in 2015."