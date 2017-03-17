UF NCBS WOW

SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2017

March 2017

Be reminded that the Nature Coast Biological Station’s Workout on the Waterfront is upon us! Events include:

The Coastal Heritage 5K starts at 8 am at Li’l Shark Park in City Park downtown.

The tsena Otie Kayak Challenge starts at 8 am at the beach in City Park.

The Repurpose-It Regatta starts at 10:30 am at the G Street Beach.

Silent Auction!

SILENT ACTION ITEMS INCLUDE THE \

FOLLOWING WONDERFUL EPERIENCES!

½ Day Fishing with Dr. Mike Allen

Experience ½ day fishing adventure with Mike Allen, Director of Nature Coast Biological Station. Mike has been fishing in Cedar Key for 20 years and enjoys the excitement and passion of fishing in the Gulf. 1 to 2 guests will enjoy a morning or afternoon of fishing. Subject to available dates. Exp. Feb, 2018.

Discovery Trip with Captain Kenny McCain

Enjoy a two-hour morning or afternoon trip of up to 20 on the UF/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station Discovery exploring the gulf and learning the history of Seahorse Key. Captain Kenny’s enthusiasm for the amazing story of Seahorse Key is a wonderful experience not to miss! Subject to boat availability. Exp. Feb., 2018.

½ Day Fishing with Captain Denny Voyles

A must experience with Captain Denny who is a professional fishing guide in Cedar Key. He has a knack for putting his clients on fish and doing it with such passion and humor throughout the trip. Enjoy a wonderful ½ day trip for up to 2 for a must do experience. Subject to availability. Exp. Feb, 2018. Minimum bid of $150.00

Clam Bake on Seahorse Key

Enjoy a Clam Bake and amazing afternoon on Seahorse Key. Experience for up to 20 to enjoy the beauty and private setting of the island. Clam bake by Dr. Mike and Mendy Allen with salad and key lime pie. An amazing opportunity for friends and family to see the pre-civil war lighthouse, beach and spectacular surroundings. Subject to available dates. Expires Feburary, 2018.

Evening with PhD Candidate Mark Sandfoss

Ride along with Mark Sandfoss to experience research on snakes on Seahorse Key or Snake Island. Mark has been trapping snakes and working on research on snakes for several years. Up to two can experience and learn information about the venoumous snakes on the islands. Subject to available dates. Exp. Feb, 2018.

Dinner for two by Andrew Gude, Director of Lower Suwannee Refuge

Chef Andrew Gude will provide an evening of delicious menu. Enjoy a special dinner in the comfort of your home. Andrew is an excellent chef and will cook the meal in your kitchen. Enjoy a special meal for two. Subject to dates agreed upon. Exp. Feb, 2018.

½ day fishing with Saltwater Assasins

1 to 2 can enjoy an excellent fishing experience with one of the professional fishing guides of Saltwater Assasins. A great time with one of these great anglers who will show you a great time off the shores of Cedar Key. Subject to agreed dates. Exp. Feb, 2018. Mimimum bid of $150.00

Experience PhD Candidate Travis Thomas sampling Diamondback Terrapin

An ½ day trip with Travis Thomas sampling Diamondback Terrapin off the island of Cedar Key. An excellent opportunity to see terrapins in their habitat and the research being completed on these interesting turtles. Subject to agreed dates. Expires Feburary, 2018. Necessary volunteer paperwork to be signed.