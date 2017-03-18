Page 1 of 2
CRITTERS
MARCH 18, 2017
Flamingos are water birds identified by their S-haped necks, stilt-like legs and pink feathers. Their feathers are pink because they eat pigments from algae and shrimp. Flamingos are social but monogamous. Mates can often be seen performing a dance similar to this pair in the Key West Butterfly Garden.
PHOTOS AND BLURB BY REBECCA GALLAGHER
