CRITTERS 25 MARCH 2017

CRITTERS

MARCH 25, 2017

Horseshoe crabs take 9 or 10 years to reach maturity, depending on sex, and can live over 20 years. This process consists of 16 or 17 moltings with one final molt at maturity. Horseshoe crabs are known for their large nesting aggregations on beaches. In Florida, horseshoe crabs nest in spring and fall, with some males taking part in both nesting seasons. PHOTOS AND BLURB BY REBECCA GALLAGHER Look for more CritterS photographs to come.

