MARCH 28, 2017

Starfish. Marine scientists are trying to change the common name of starfish to sea star. Why? Well, starfish are not fish. They are invertebrates related to urchins and sand dollars. Sea stars, with over 2,000 species, live in all of the earth's oceans. We recognize the starfish with five arms although some starfish have 50 arms. Starfish are known for the ability to regenerate lost arms. While amazingly some species can regenerate a complete new starfish from just an arm. Starfish or Sea Star? An interesting and amazing creature. PHOTOS AND BLURB BY REBECCA GALLAGHER Look for more CritterS photographs to come.

