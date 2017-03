UF NCBS WINNERS

UF/IFAS NATURE COAST BIOLOGICAL STATION

WINNERS OF WOW RACES

March 23, 2017

Below are the winners of the races taking place on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Click on the link below for a review of the entire day.

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2966-uf-ncbs-wow-raises-funds

5K 1st Place

Kyle McElroy Male/Under 50 20:08

Angel Baer Female/Under 50 23:58

Dave Schiess/50+ 23:25

Julie Morey Female/50+ 27:21

George Gude/Under 18 24:26

5K 2nd Place

Andrew Harding Male/Under 50 23:26

Eleanor Pratt Female /Under 50 25:19

Andrew Gude Male/50+ 24:33

Kayser Enneking Female/50+ 28:24

Natalie Allen Under 18 30:25

5K 3rd Place

Ryan Edrington Male/Under 50 24:03

Isigi Kadagi Female/Under 50 25:36

Steve Cournoyer Male/50 26:31

Eva Doller Female/50+ 30:23

Trey Howton/Under 18 37:36

Kayak Race

1st Jacob Levin

2nd Lonn McDowell

3rd Timothy Morey

Repurpose-it-Regatta

Fastest Boat - Heath Davis & Thomas Johnston 11:50

Most Creative Boat - Kelly Westfall, Annette & Group 12:57

Pulling up the Rear - Julie Morey, Kayser Enneking & Group 16:18

Pirate Heat - Rod Hunt, Franklin Percival & Group 7:45