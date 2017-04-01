CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON, SHOREBIRD ALLIANCE

SHOREBIRD ALLIANCE -

ATTENTION KAYAKERS, BOATERS!

April 3, 2017

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) would like your help in spotting nesting shore- and seabirds! While FWC and partners survey most areas of known nesting habitat, it is nearly impossible for us to survey all the of the Nature Coast’s shoreline. This is where you come in. If you spot any shorebirds exhibiting nesting behavior, please report it to the FWC. If it is a site we’re not aware of, we’ll add it to our monitoring sites for the season. We use this information to make informed management decisions about our imperiled beach nesting birds.

Observing the birds’ behavior can help you distinguish summer flocks from breeding pairs/colonies. Below are some nesting behaviors to be on the lookout for:

1-2 birds sticking to a particular area

Faking an injury (e.g. broken wing display)

Alarm calls

Engaging in mobbing behavior in the presence of a threat

Remember while you are observing breeding birds to respect their space. If Possible, give them a 300-foot buffer, and if birds appear agitated, you’re too close. Always try to look out for nesting birds before beaching your boat on an island or sandbar.

We are particularly interested in reports of nesting least terns, American oystercatchers, Wilson’s plovers, and eastern willets. Email the date, time, location (GPS if possible), and a brief description of what you observed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Additionally, a joint project between FWC and USFWS is currently nderway at the old dock at Atsenie Otie Key. A nesting platform with a call broadcast system was built to encourage least tern nesting. If you are near the dock nd see any interesting activity (least terns checking it out, human isturbance, or predators perching near), we’d like to know! If you are interested in becoming a member of the Nature Coast’s shorebird Partnership, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.