CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH PLANTS FOR BIRDS

March 28, 2017

The Cedar Keys Audubon chapter, turning one-year old this month, celebrated the event with cake, song, and best of all, learning about plants birds love from an expert. Some twenty-plus members met at the Cedar Key Library on Monday evening, March 27, at 5 pm to enjoy the event and sing “Happy Birthday to Us.”

Co-President Crosby Hunt welcomed the group, updated them on the works of late, and spoke a bit about future plans. Its Bird Rescue Program is operating at full speed, training volunteers and saving birds; Sue Mullins “trained” members in conservation advocacy; the group collaborates with the Friends of the Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuges for an International Migratory Bird Day; and much, much more.

Future plans include an ambitious booth showing at the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts on April 8 and 9: new chapter tee-shirts will be on sale; live birds will be on site at the booth both days; Cedar Key School students’ bird-focused art work will be displayed and prizes, large and small, will be awarded; and much, much more. Thee chapter members will work with Cedar Key School during the summer, advancing students’ knowledge of birds. Click on the link below for more information in the Avocet newsletter:

Audubon Chapter Conservation Manager Jaqui Sulek, the initiator, guardian, and care-giver to the Cedar Keys Audubon chapter, presented her colorful and informative Plants for Birds. Sulek reminded all that birds need four basics to survive and, hopefully, thrive: water, food, shelter, and a place to rear their young. She further focused on the critical need for fledgling birds to not simply ingest food, such as seeds and berries, but protein, which, of course, means bugs, insects.

The plants that Sulek described as excellent for birds are often hosts for insects as well. Hence, birds have easy access to protein as well as berries and seeds. All natives, of course, Sulek suggested planting: native azalea, mimosa, coral honeysuckle, Spanish needles, sparkleberry, sassafras, Georgia mint, hollies, and maple leaf viburnum. Sulek urged her audience become models for their neighborhoods by planting natives, attracting pollinators, and helping educate friends about how much easier keeping yards are when things are natural: now mowing and using less fertilizer and water.

Sulek highly recommended Douglas W. Tallamy’s Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants. On Tallamy book, a blurb, written by Director of Horticultural Research for the New England Wild Flower Society William Cullina, reads with all the poignancy shared by Sulek about insects, native plants, and birds. Thee blurb reads: “We hear that insects and animals depend on plants, but in Bringing Nature Home, Douglas Tallamy presents a powerful and compelling illustration of how the choices we make as gardeners can profoundly impact th diversity of life in or yards, towns and on our planet. This important work should be required reading for anyone who ever put shovel to earth.”

