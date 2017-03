PEPPER BUSTING 4 APRIL 2017

PEPPER BUSTING!

…a note from Roger McDaniels

March 21, 2017

Let's plan on heading back out by boat to that other "palm" island,

then doing an assessment around Gomez and North Keys.

We can meet at boat ramp usual time, 9 AM.

Thanks Vic!

Roger McDaniels 321 698-1688