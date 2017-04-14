CRITTERS 14 APRIL 2017

Page 1 of 2

CRITTERS

APRIL 14, 2017

I found this red-shouldered hawk in the back yard. It is the most widespread Hawk in Florida. The red-shouldered hawk is commonly seen on power lines, sitting and waiting for its prey. In this case the Hawk is sitting on a broom. PHOTOS AND BLURB BY REBECCA GALLAGHER Look for more CritterS photographs to come.

Should you have a great photo you wish to share,

please, email it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Staff will post it for others to enjoy.