CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON INSTALLS FEEDRS

AUDUBON INSTALLS

BIRD FEEDERS AT

CEMETERY POINT PARK

May 14, 2017

The bird feeders are installed at Cemetery Point Park. Come on out and sit a spell to see how many birds you can identify. One feeder is located on the rim trail which begins just after you exit the boardwalk; the second is on the other side of the park close to the new modern bench-like structure near the Gulf. Unfortunately, a birdbath that was installed has already been taken.

******