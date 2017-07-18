CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON BIRD WALKS

AUDUBON NEEDS GUIDES

FOR BIRD WALKS

July 17, 2017

The newly established Audubon Chapter, Cedar Keys Audubon, encompasses all of Levy County, though based in Cedar Key. You need not be a member in order to take part in and enjoy any of the chapter’s activities.

One of Cedar Key Audubon’s goals this year is to create bird walks along the many trails in the county, many of which are in close proximity to the city. Walks in the refuges, state parks, preserves, forests, etc. in the fall, winter, and spring are in the planning stages now.

If you have a favorite trail that you would like to share and are knowledgeable about the birds there, let us know by replying to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Thanks for your interest in conservation.

*****