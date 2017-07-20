CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON BIRD RESCUE PROGRAM UPDATE JULY 2017

BIRD RESCUE PROGRAM UPDATE…

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON, UF/IFAS

July 18, 2017

For the past year, the Cedar Keys Audubon Chapter and the Cedar Key-based University of Florida IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station have worked diligently to rescue birds in the area. Efforts have included bird rescue workshops, new signage, instructional pamphlets, how-to blogs, bird transport to caretakers and veterinarians, and more.

Though many support the project, the major players in these bird rescuing efforts include those listed below. These individuals answer phone calls at all times of the day and night, locate, “capture,” assist the birds, and if necessary transport them to someone who can care for them.

Deborah Anderson, Co-President Cedar Keys Audubon

Crosby Hunt, Co-President Cedar Keys Audubon

Tiffany Black, University of Florida Biologist

Dra Savanna Barry, Nature Coast Biological Station Sea Grant Agent

Doug Maple, Vice-President Cedar Keys Audubon

DATA

As of May 22, 2017, a total of 49 injured bird reports were received. Since Chr:istmas, 35 were entanglements or throat obstructions.

25 attempted rescues were made where the bird could not be caught or located. Of the 24 rescues where the bird was caught or located, 11 rescues resulted in a successful release: 7 of them resulted in humane euthanasia or death in transit to rehab; 4 birds were kept under observation and recovered on their own; 2 cases still pending outcome report.

The total hours in 2017 were 128.5.

YOU CAN HELP

If you anyone have rescue reports or photos to submit, please send them! Even when the rescue was "unsuccessful" (e.g., if you went looking for a bird but could not find it or could not catch it), the project needs to keep track. A text, email, or phone call (804-305-6014) to Dr. Barry with the information about the rescue would suffice if the paper form is too inconvenient. Dr. Barry needs the species, type of injury, volunteers that helped, approximate amount of time spent (including transport to rehab, if any), and outcome of rescue (if known).

Even if you cannot remember all details, please send anything you can remember about rescue activities. Photos are also essential to the record keeping.

*****