For the past year, the Cedar Keys Audubon Chapter and the Cedar Key-based University of Florida IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station have worked diligently to rescue birds in the area. Efforts have included bird rescue workshops, new signage, instructional pamphlets, how-to blogs, bird transport to caretakers and veterinarians, and more.
Though many support the project, the major players in these bird rescuing efforts include those listed below. These individuals answer phone calls at all times of the day and night, locate, “capture,” assist the birds, and if necessary transport them to someone who can care for them.
25 attempted rescues were made where the bird could not be caught or located. Of the 24 rescues where the bird was caught or located, 11 rescues resulted in a successful release: 7 of them resulted in humane euthanasia or death in transit to rehab; 4 birds were kept under observation and recovered on their own; 2 cases still pending outcome report.
The total hours in 2017 were 128.5.
Even if you cannot remember all details, please send anything you can remember about rescue activities. Photos are also essential to the record keeping.
*****