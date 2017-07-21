CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON BIRD RESCUE PROGRAM UPDATE JULY 2017 (2)

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON

INVITES YOU

TO MOVIE NIGHT!

July 22, 2017

Come, members and non-members, to watch the great movie, March of the Penguins, on Friday, July 28 at 7 pm in the Cedar Key Library Upstairs Meeting Room.

March of the Penguins is a 2005 French feature-length nature documentary directed and co-written by Luc Jacquet, and co-produced by Bonne Pioche and the National Geographic Society. The documentary depicts the yearly journey of the emperor penguins of Antarctica.

Come early to mingle with members and friends and catch up on what is happening during this summer break. We hope to see you soon.

*****