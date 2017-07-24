FWC HOSTS WORKSHOP

SPOTTED SEATROUT WORKSHOP

July 24, 2017

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be hosting a Spotted Seatrout workshop in Cedar Key on July 31st. The workshop will be held at the FWC Building (11350 SW 153rd Court, Cedar Key) from 6-8 pm.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend – it will be a great opportunity to learn more about the current status of spotted seatrout and share your input on management of this fishery by attending one of these workshops.

If you cannot attend, you are welcome to voice your opinion at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments or reach out to your local FWC contact: Hannah Healey at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

