WITHLACOOCHEE GULF PRESERVE AUGUST 2017

GULF PRESERVE

August 5, 2017

The following presentation will be hosted at the WGP Education Center on Friday, August 25, 2017, at 10 am.

ME, THEM, AND US....

AN OBJECTIVE DISCUSSION ON THE COMPETITION FOR NATURAL RESOURCES IN NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA

by

Anthony Drew

Levy County Extension Agent UFL/IFAS

Please, join us at the WGP for a presentation by Anthony Drew. Anthony will be talking about the competition for natural resources in North Central Florida. He'll cover some basic statistical data, discuss the evolution of the agricultural & forestry industries over the last 50 years and attempt to define the challenges of society in balancing the different vested interests competing for our land and water.

Come to the WGP on August 25, at 10 am, to learn more. This should be a great talk. We hope to see you there.

