UF/IFAS NATURE COAST
BIIOLOGICAL STATION
OPENING IN CEDAR KEY
August 1, 2017
the Nature Coast Biological Station in Cedar Key is advertising an opening for a secretary/clerical position to work 30-40 hours per week at the NCBS facility in Cedar Key. This person would act as receptionist and help with scheduling and assisting Director Mike Allen and the NCBS staff.
The position is open until August 21st. NCBS anticipates having someone in the position near the end of September. The complete position description and portal to apply at: http://explore.jobs.ufl. edu/cw/en-us/job/502361/ops- office-assistant
For questions, please call Dr Mike Allen on his cell at 352 258 3454.
Micheal S. Allen
Director- UF/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station
Professor/Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences/SFRC
University of Florida/IFAS
(352) 273-3624 Office (352) 258-3454 Cell
***********