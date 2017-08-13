Pristine wilderness surrounds Cedar Key. Lands, waters, islands, wetlands, forests, and more are here to enjoy… to the north, south, east, and west.
One such magnificent area is just north of Cedar Key’s Number Four Bridge. The Lukens area is a large 640-acre tract owned by the Suwannee River Water Management District and managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as part of Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge. Visitors may enjoy fishing, hiking, photography, and wildlife viewing.
The eastern half may be accessed from SW 153 Court but requires a Special Use Authorization. The SUA will give you the combination to the gate lock to gain access.
A Special Use Authorization is available by calling (386.362.1001) or emailing (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.) the District.
The first sign is at the entry gate to the eastern Lukens Tract at the paved road at Southwest 153 Court. It declares that the property is part of the Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge and reminds visitors that they need a Special Use Authorization (SUA) form to properly access the Tract. The sign further invites you to hike, kayak, bird watch, and fish in the area!
The second sign is an informational sign depicting the kayak ramp, the private property, the access road, and so on.
The two additional signs are reminders for visitors to stay on the 60-foot public access road while traveling through private property.