August 13, 2017

Pristine wilderness surrounds Cedar Key. Lands, waters, islands, wetlands, forests, and more are here to enjoy… to the north, south, east, and west.

One such magnificent area is just north of Cedar Key’s Number Four Bridge. The Lukens area is a large 640-acre tract owned by the Suwannee River Water Management District and managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as part of Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge. Visitors may enjoy fishing, hiking, photography, and wildlife viewing.

ACCESS

The Lukens Tract is divided nearly in half by State Road 24, just north of Cedar Key’s Number Four Bridge. The western half requires no special pass; the access road is open.

The eastern half may be accessed from SW 153 Court but requires a Special Use Authorization. The SUA will give you the combination to the gate lock to gain access.

A Special Use Authorization is available by calling (386.362.1001) or emailing the District.

SIGNS AT LUKENS

Signs provided by the Suwannee River Water Management District are welcoming, informative, and directional.

The first sign is at the entry gate to the eastern Lukens Tract at the paved road at Southwest 153 Court. It declares that the property is part of the Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge and reminds visitors that they need a Special Use Authorization (SUA) form to properly access the Tract. The sign further invites you to hike, kayak, bird watch, and fish in the area!

The second sign is an informational sign depicting the kayak ramp, the private property, the access road, and so on.

The two additional signs are reminders for visitors to stay on the 60-foot public access road while traveling through private property.

ENJOY

As you know, the Lukens Tract, with the exception of one small in holding, is public land, owned by the SRWMD and managed by the Fish and Wildlife Service. Enjoy it. It is creature filled: birds, butterflies, alligators (little ones), etc. The flora is breathtaking. The more time you spend there the more you will understand the importance of the area remaining open to you, the public.

HOW DO I GET A SPECIAL USE AUTHORIZATION (SUA) PERMIT?

Visitors do need a Special Use Authorization form to properly access the Lukens Tract. The form is simply a sheet of paper that you may obtain by telephoning the SRWMD at (386) 362-1001 and asking for Mr. McCook; Mr. McCook will mail you an SUA in the US Mail. You may also acquire an SUA by emailing the District. SUAs are issued for a year. If you have one from last year, it is time to e mail or call again! Please, do. The SRWMD opens and closes lands according to use and demand. The District counts users by the issued SUAs.

UAs are issued for a year. If you have one from last year, it is time to e mail or call again! Please, do. The SRWMD opens and closes lands according to use and demand. The istrict counts users by the issued SUAs.