August 25, 2017

A meeting of the Gopher Tortoise Technical Assistance Group (GTTAG) will be held on September 8, 2017, at the FDACS Division of Plant Industry Auditorium, 1911 SW 34 Street, Gainesville, FL, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. The public is welcome to attend (RSVP is recommended: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.).

The meeting facility requires a valid ID be shown upon entry to the building. Meeting materials including an agenda, handouts, and presentations can be accessed on the GTTAG SharePoint site using the login info included in this email. Please note that some materials may not be available on the website until the day of the meeting.

To access the GTTAG SharePoint site: https://fwcc.sharepoint.com/GT (User: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. PW: Tortoise0817)

Deborah Burr

Gopher Tortoise Program Coordinator

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Division of Habitat and Species Conservation

Species Conservation Planning Section

620 S. Meridian Street, MS 2A

Tallahassee, FL 32399-1600

o: 850.921.1030

MyFWC.com/GopherTortoise

GopherTortoiseDayFL.com