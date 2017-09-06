The City of Cedar Key Joins Hundreds of Thousands of Volunteers Worldwide to Combat Marine Debris during 32nd International Coastal Cleanup
|WHO:
|WHAT:
The City of Cedar Key is organizing a coastal cleanup as part of Ocean Conservancy’s 32nd International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), the world's largest single-day volunteer effort to remove trash from our beaches, waterways, lakes, rivers and parks.
NOTE: Volunteers will receive a free lunch an t-shirt (while supplies last)
|WHEN:
September 16, 2017 – 8 AM to 1 PM
|WHERE:
Come to the Cedar Key City Marina for Check-in starting as early as 7:30 AM
|BACKGROUND:
Plastics are one of the most visible and most prolific threats facing our ocean today; they’re also one of the most preventable. Every year, an estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic waste flows into the ocean, entangling wildlife, polluting beaches, and costing coastal municipalities hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. Since the first ICC 32 years ago, over 12 million volunteers have removed more than 228 million pounds of trash!
|CONTACT:
Savanna Barry, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
352-543-1095
Jordana Merran, Ocean Conservancy
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
202.280.6206
Ocean Conservancy is working to protect the ocean from today’s greatest global challenges. Together with our partners, we create science-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it.
