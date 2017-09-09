Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

2017 COASTAL CLEANUP REMINDER

Details
­­­2017 INTERNATIONAL
COASTAL CLEANUP
On Heels of Busy Summer Tourist Season, Cedar Key to Participate in World’s Largest Ocean Trash Cleanup [Sept 16, 2017]
September 9, 2017
 

The City of Cedar Key Joins Hundreds of Thousands of Volunteers Worldwide to Combat Marine Debris during 32nd International Coastal Cleanup

SEPT 9 2017 CK CoastalCleanup3


www.oceanconservancy.orgOcean Conservancy is working to protect the ocean from today’s greatest global challenges. Together with our partners, we create science-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it.

 

