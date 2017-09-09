2017 COASTAL CLEANUP REMINDER

­­­ 2017 INTERNATIONAL

COASTAL CLEANUP

On Heels of Busy Summer Tourist Season, Cedar Key to Participate in World’s Largest Ocean Trash Cleanup [Sept 16, 2017]

September 9, 2017

The City of Cedar Key Joins Hundreds of Thousands of Volunteers Worldwide to Combat Marine Debris during 32nd International Coastal Cleanup



