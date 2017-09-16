UF IFAS A GEOLOGICAL PERSPECTIVE OF CLIMATE CHANGE REMINDER

A GEOLOGICAL PERSPECTIVE

OF CLIMATE CHANGE

UF/IFAS LEVY EXTENSION

September 15, 2017

The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) through the Levy County Agricultural Extension Service presents facts of climate change supported by documented geological evidence. The potential impact on agriculture and horticulture, in general, will be discussed.

Facilitators are Anthony Drew, Commercial Agriculture Agent and James E.T. Channell, PhD Geologist (retired), University of Florida. Channell has the unique ability to present the scientific facts of climate change, a complex phenomenon, with clarity that layman can understand the process.

Friday, September 22, 2017

10 am - noon



Levy County Extension office, located at 625 North Hathaway Avenue, Bronson. That’s the large white building on Alt 27, about a 1/4 mile from the traffic light in Bronson.



This program includes opportunity for dialogue with presenters. Click for Channell’s curriculum vitae . Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear the unbiased science behind one of today’s most discussed and important issues.

Seating will be limited. Register online . There is no charge for the ‘Geological Perspective of Climate Change program.

All extension and services are open to all without regard to race, color, age, sex, religion, national origin or handicap.

Barbara Lee Edmonds

ISA Certified Arborist, FL-6739A

UF/IFAS Extension, Levy County

PO Box 219, Bronson, FL. 32621

352-486-5131



