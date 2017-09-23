UF IFAS NCBS OPENS

UF/IFAS NATURE COAST

BIOLOGICAL STATION

CUTS RIBBON, OPENS,

THANKS MANY

September 22, 2017

Pictures will soon be attached to this article.

The day was beautiful with sunny skies and birds flying overhead. As we entered the NCBS property, a sign-in table with programs, sign-in sheets, and beautiful “clam” soaps designed and made by Emily Colson were all available to the many people that attended Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. The sign-in table was manned by College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Ambassadors Brandon and Case. Ruth Borger, IFAS Communications Director, was on hand to ensure that all was going smoothly. And smoothly the day did go! Lots of greetings were enjoyed before the ceremony started.

Many tables and displays of projects were set up for all to see. Among those there were Mackenzie Russell and Dr. Mark Clark. Graduate student Emma Pistole and NCBS’s Charlie Martin spoke of their genetic study on baby snook; some snook they study were caught in ponds of the Lukens Tract.

UF/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station Director Dr. Mike Allen opened the day with the Pledge of Allegiance and a warm welcome to all attending. Planning started two years ago, but UF has conducted studies here for 30 years. Thanks to UF/IFAS staff Savannah Barry, Charlie Martin, Kenny McCain, Kate Helgrin, David Chargaris, Franklin Persival and more, today was made possible, he said. Allen also recognized Mendy Allen, Renee Payne, and Rose McCain who were all instrumental in developing ideas. Accolades went to Mark Clark, Peter Frederick, Leslie Sturmer, Bill Limberg, and all the local guides.

Jack Payne, Senior Vice President, Agriculture and Natural. Resources at UF, spoke of the value of the Cedar Key/Big Bend area with emphasis on strong science, sea level rise, and changes in water quality and quantity. UF is here to stay, said he. Payne explained that UF wanted a place on the water where science would guide management of the waters. The NCBS’s studies will encompass the area from Hernando to Wakulla counties.

Sue Colson, Vice Mayor of Cedar Key, introduced herself as the representative of the working waterfront. This working waterfront provides abundant and safe seafood to the public. The local watermen have a “science” different from professionals but nevertheless important to the local community. A collaboration between the scientists and the local waterman, and community, to honor their knowledge of the water is essential, said Colson. Mike Allen acknowledged partners in the planning and development of the station. He assured the audience that the university and community will continue to work closely together.

Noah Valenstein, Secretary of Florida Development of Environmental Protection, addressed three important principles: sound science, partnerships, and a passion for natural resources that make Florida so great. Success here will benefit the entire state, said Valenstein.

Hannah Brown , UF/IFAS NCBS and Florida Sea Grant Scholar, spoke of the new challenges and new ways to deal with environmental challenges.

In conclusion, Mike Allen called additional people to the podium for acknowledgement of their contribution to the NCBS. Bob and Jeri Treat were thanked for their donation of the wood used for the conference table an receptionist desk. Florida Aquarium and boat manufacturer Carolina Skiff were recognized for their research vessel donation. Dale Henderson and private and academic partners were thanked.

*****