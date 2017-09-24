NCBS WHAT A SPACE!

September 24, 2017

Hopefully, all Cedar Key residents had an opportunity to visit the University of Florida Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences Nature Coast Biological Station this past Friday or Saturday, September 22 and 23. Located on First and D Streets, this aesthetically pleasing, consummately functional building mirrors Old Florida and some of the loveliest Cedar Key structures with its gray tones, white balconies, columns, and window frames, open spaces, and large amount of glass which invites the outside’s Gulf waters and green landscaping inside.

The ground floor houses a wet lab, a shaded gathering space, a location for an aquarium, and a large open, spacious area with break-away walls and, of course, a high ceiling.

A stairwell made of wood, not metal, opens onto the second floor which feels spacious, as well. Sparsely furnished, the area contains a conference room, an area in which to study or gather, a receptionist’s desk, and three glass-fronted offices. The polished concrete floor adds to the simplicity and sparseness of the space. Glass windows covering the northwest and southeast walls extend the full width of the building; these broad balconies invite the visitor to spectacular views and offer welcoming, comfortable meeting spaces.

The third floor is yet incomplete. As funds become available, the room will be finished. Plans include future classroom space and a “community engagement center.” What is finished now: the magnificent balconies and the simple flooring.

The building’s small footprint has made fine use of what little it has. Palms have been cared for; grass is planted along the water. Hopefully, native plants requiring less water will soon replace the grass. The 1,000-foot long dock is wood.

To quote the Friday Ribbon-Cutting event program, “The University of Florida Nature Coast Biological Station is the only modern marine laboratory for 259 miles on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The three-story facility is built on the waterfront and features a wet lab, proposed aquarium, offices, teaching space and a dock for UF and Santa Fe College research vessels. The roughly 5,000 square-foot facility is FEMA compliant, making it more likely to withstand flooding and hurricane damage.”

UF personnel worked well and carefully with the city of Cedar Key and the community as it planned and constructed the new facility. The Nature Coast Biological Station is all the UF said it would be: aesthetically pleasing and consummately functional.

