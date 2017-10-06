WITHLACOOCHEE GULF PRESERVE OCTOBER 2017

WITHLACOOCHEE WITHLACOOCHEE

GULF PRESERVE

October 6

, 2017

The following presentation will be hosted at the WGP Education Center on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 10am.

Honey Bees

by

Melody Taylor

Master Beekeeper

Please join us at the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve Education Center on October 20th, at 10am, for a presentation by Florida native and master beekeeper Melody Taylor. Melody will be talking about honey bees, their importance, and recent threats to their survival. We hope to see you there.

The Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve is owned and operated by the Town of Yankeetown and was purchased with funding from the Florida Communities Trust. The Preserve is located at 1001 Old Rock Road, Yankeetown Florida. Visit our web site (www.wgpfl.org) for directions and information on upcoming events.

