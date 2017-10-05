LCHS RAILROADS AND RIVERBOATS

RAILROADS & RIVERBOATS

ON DISPLAY AT

LEVY COUNTY LIBRARIES

October 5, 2017

An excursion into the Golden Age of Transportation awaits patrons of the Levy County Public Libraries. For the next six months, each of the local libraries will have a display of photographs of the railroads and riverboats that plied the waters of the Suwannee River and surrounding waters.

Steam navigation started on the Suwannee during the 2nd Seminole Indian War (1835-1842) when the vessels were utilized to carry US soldiers to the interior of Florida and bring the captured Seminoles Indians out to the coast for transport west. Commercial navigation ended when the CITY OF HAWKINSVILLE was abandoned by her last Captain, Mr. Currie, on May 19, 1922. Today the vessel rests in shallow water on the west bank of the Suwannee River above Old Town.

Another well known vessel of Suwannee River fame was the MADISON, owned and operated by Captain James Tucker. Not only did the vessel gain recognition providing the residents of the Suwannee River with much needed supplies, but also served under the Confederacy during the Civil War transporting troops and food stuffs and protecting the river.

Fifty railroads and riverboats photos, news articles, and train schedules are on display and will eventually make their way through all five of Levy County’s Public Libraries. The display is courtesy of the Levy County Historical Society, Inc. Stop in the next time your are in the vicinity of your local library.

CUTLINE: Bronson Library Manager Sandy Moseley points out the picure of the MADISON drawn by local artist Ed Rowe of Bronson to library patrons Felicia Middleton and Shaun Olsen. Felicia has a soft spot in her heart for the MADISON because her grandfather, who owned a business on the Suwannee at Old Town, convinced her to name her daughter MADISON when she was born.

*****