CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON RECEIVES AWARD

FLORIDA AUDUBON RECOGNIZES

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON CHAPTER

October 24, 2017

Cedar Keys Audubon was awarded the Chapter of the Year 2017 at the Audubon Assembly in St. Augustine on 21 October. What a surprise. We really impressed the Chapter's Committee with our Bird Rescue program.

Kudos to all involved and much thanks to Tiffany Heather for asking for help to relieve her of the full burden; for Dr. Savanna Barry for coordinating and teaching; for the rescuers including Doug Maple, Crosby Hunt, Deborah Anderson, Robin Gillies, and Anne Lindgren (and others); and to the community for calling in the birds in distress. This is a team effort and the entire team deserves full credit.

For an organization as young as ours, this is especially rewarding. The award was accepted for the chapter by Doug Maple and Libby Cagle.

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON NUMBERS TO CALL FOR BIRD RESCUE HELP 615 337 3213 -- 352 949 1995 -- 352 262 6665 -- 208 582 0797 (JAN-MAY)

