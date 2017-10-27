LONE CABBAGE REEF MEETING

LONE CABBAGE REEF RESTORATION...

ON THE WAY

October 27, 2017

Last evening, some fifty Cedar Key areas residents, including watermen, business owners, academics, and other interested parties, learned about the history-in-the-making effort to restore Lone Cabbage Reef to the vibrant oyster reef it once was.

“In less than 30 years, 3,000-year-old oyster reefs off Florida’s Big Bend coastline have declined by 88 percent, according to University of Florida/IFAS researchers. For residents who depend on the fishing grounds and other coastal resources protected by these reefs, it’s a worrying trend,” is just one of the attention-getting facts that drew the audience to hear principal investigators Bill Pine, Peter Frederick, and Leslie Sturmer present information about altering the anxiety-provoking trend.

Hosted by the University of Florida Institute for Agricultural and Food Sciences at the Cedar Key Community Center at 7 pm, participants listened to Bill Pine’s presentation about how Suwannee Sound and Lone Cabbage Reef area have morphed over time, more radically in recent years. Pine stressed the estuarine environment so beneficial to many species and, of course, humans.

Pine was followed by Frederick, who detailed the Lone Cabbage Oyster Reef Restoration Project. He explained plans to restore the reef by bringing in materials upon which oysters can attach themselves and recreate a living, productive reef. Frederick further explained how local people will be critical to the operation as using lime rock boulders will form the reef base, and shell as the top. The UF contract administrator Kevin Heinicka spoke briefly about the sub-contracting opportunities.

The project’s extensive website, http://www.wec.ufl.edu/oysterproject/restoration.php, states that, project funding comes from the “National Fish and Wildlife Foundation using the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund, one of the pots of money that comes from the Deepwater Horizon settlement. The GEBF fund is separate from funding that comes directly to Levy County from the Restore Act. The county funds may be used to rehabilitate oyster reefs for harvest.”

The project goal is, “to restore the entire Lone Cabbage reef chain, with the expected benefit of buffering the nearby coastal habitats from salinity fluctuations and erosion.”

Sturmer, Pine, and Frederick invited further questions and concerns and promised that the participants would be “seeing a lot of us,” as they planned to be consummately accessible as the project takes shape in the neext 18 months.

Principal Investigators:

Bill Pine, UF/IFAS Department of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation

Peter Frederick, UF/IFAS Department of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation

Leslie Sturmer, UF/IFAS Shellfish Aquaculture Extension

