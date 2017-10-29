SIERRA CLUB FLORIDA OFFERS CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE, MUIR TRIBUTE

CEDAR KEY

CLIMATE CONFERENCE &

JOHN MUIR 150TH ANNIVERSARY TREK TRIBUTE

October 29, 2017

What follows are the provocative words on the Florida Chapter of the Sierra Club’s website, . http://www.sierraclub.org/florida/cedar-key-climate-conference-john-muir-150th-anniversary-trek-tribute

Some speakers will be familiar to you as they are here in Cedar Key.

“Can we save Cedar Key before it's too late? The tiny coastal island off Florida's Big Bend is a historic gem but is also one the most-threatened Florida coastal islands in the face of climate change and sea level rise. The conference is to provide a real world examination of the research of climate change and sea level rise as it affects Cedar Key and the Levy County coast by a University of Florida research team. The Cedar Key community will present information on their efforts at adaptation and the future issues. The closing speaker, Dr. D. Yogi Goswami, of the University of South Florida, will examine climate change issues on a state, national and international dimension. Evening: A Clambake Dinner with entertainment by Anna White Hodges.

The John Muir 150th Anniversary Florida Travels Tribute will look at the great explorer's travels in Florida with presentations on: Muir’s time in Florida; the Lime Key of Muir’s sketch in 1867; Sarah Hodgson property where Muir recovered from illness; medical state of Muir’s typhomalarial fever, and finally, a re-dedication of the John Muir Marker. Evening: Social Time at Cedar Key Historical Society Museum. Sponsored by Suwannee-St. Johns Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society.”

Simply click on the website to register for the conference.

A nominal fee is required.