FWC REQUESTS IRMA INFORMATION

November 9, 2017

Attention commercial fishermen, charter-for-hire staff, wholesale dealers, marina and licensed pier facilitators: the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), with assistance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA Fisheries), wants to know how Hurricane Irma impacted your business.

If you haven’t already been contacted by FWC or NOAA Fisheries staff by phone, email or in person, please fill out an online survey at FLIrmaFisheryImpacts.com. Deadline to participate in this survey is Nov. 15, 2017. This survey is available in English and Spanish.

The FWC thanks you in advance for your time and participation in this process.

For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 850-487-0554.

