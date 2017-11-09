FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

FREE ADMISSION TO

FLORIDA STATE PARKS ON VETERANS DAY

November 9, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Today, Governor Rick Scott announced that Florida State Parks will be offering free admission for all families and visitors on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to honor all who have served and are currently serving in our U.S. military. Florida State Parks offer year-round discounts on annual entrance passes to those who currently serve or have served in the U.S. military, veterans with service related disabilities and surviving spouses of members of the U.S. military who have fallen in combat.

Governor Scott said, “As a Navy veteran myself, I am proud to honor our veterans by offering free entry to the best state park system in the nation. Our award-winning state parks offer countless opportunities for families and friends to enjoy Florida’s natural treasures. This Veterans Day, I encourage all Florida residents and visitors to visit a state park and to recognize our military heroes for their selfless sacrifices.”

DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein said, “It is an honor to offer free entry to Florida’s outstanding state parks for all visitors as a sign of appreciation for our veterans. Florida State Parks are home to some of the most special places in the country, and we invite everyone to come out and enjoy these prized natural resources.”

In celebration of Veterans Day, several parks are hosting special events this weekend:

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park is hosting Honoring Veterans: Past, Present and Future on Nov. 11, 2017.

Highlands Hammock State Park is hosting the 32nd Annual Civilian Conservation Corps Festival on Nov. 11, 2017.

Fort Clinch State Park is hosting History of the American Soldier on Nov. 11, 2017.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is hosting The Barnacle Under Moonlight Concert on Nov. 11, 2017.

For a full list of events, please visit floridastateparks.org.

Florida State Parks preserve an abundance of historical and cultural sites that provide opportunities for reflection and remembrance. At Orman House Historic State Park in Apalachicola, visitors can pay respect to Vietnam veterans at the park’s Three Servicemen Statue, a bronze replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Learn more about annual entrance passes and discounts here.

*This offer does not include the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. All other use fees, such as overnight accommodations, will be charged as usual on Nov. 11, 2017.

About Florida State Parks, Greenways and Trails

The Florida Park Service is the proud recipient of three National Gold Medals for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, making Florida America’s first three-time Gold Medal winner. The awards were received in 1999, 2005 and 2013 from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association.

Florida’s 175 state parks, trails and historic sites inspire residents and visitors with recreation opportunities and scenic beauty that help strengthen families, educate children, expand local economies and foster community pride. With nearly 800,000 acres, 100 miles of beaches and more than 1,500 miles of multi-use trails, residents and visitors should plan to visit soon and often to enjoy Florida’s natural treasures. Download the Florida State Parks Pocket Ranger® mobile app, available on iTunes and Android Market, to plan your trip and enhance your experience. For more information, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org

