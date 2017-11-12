SIERRA CLUB, CKHS CLOSE CONFERENCE

SIERRA CLUB FLORIDA,

CEDAR KEY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

CLOSE FULL DAYS OF CONSERVATION LEARNING, COLLEGIALITY

November 121, 20017

The Sierra Club Florida’s and Cedar Key Historical Society’s two-day Climate Change Conference and John Muir Tribute, full of learning, venue changes, museum visits, hikes, and field trips, closed last evening with wine and hors de oeuvres at the Cedar Key Historical Society Museum on Second Street before sunset.

Some forty individuals reflected on the conference’s presentations. Cedar Key Historical Society Museum Executive Director Amy Gernhardt, a history major and long-time conservationist, believed she knew about John Muir before planning the conference, and soon learned that troves of fascinating maps, texts, and documents were closely available to broaden and deepen her knowledge and excite her further. Since July, Gernhardt noted, she has enjoyed working, researching, partnering, and planning with Sierra Club Tampa Group Paul Thibault who orchestrated the two-day affair.

Cedar Key resident Sue Wooley found the event “enlightening, interesting, and enjoyable.” Another resident remarked, “The event was very meaningful for Cedar Key, as it brought conservation-minded people to the island who might return and make us an even more mindful community.”

Tampa visitor Karen Michalsky commented on Cedar Key Vice-Mayor Sue Colson’s Friday presentation entitled “Flooding and Impacts from Hurricane Hermine 2016.” Colson articulated a list of achievements, acquisitions, and nurtured relationships that have placed Cedar Key in a proactive , not merely reactive mode, to climate change. Michalsky’s take away is to bring about the long-term planning, commitment, actions, and relationships to her residential area. “It’s larger than your city,” she declared. She hopes to use Cedar Key as a model at home.

*****