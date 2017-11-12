COMMUNITY GARDEN WORK DAY NOVEMBER 2017

November 12, 2017

We need to have another work event, promise that the work will be easier than the last time. Everyone has a role to play and a time to pitch in, so please come help out.

The event will be on this coming Wednesday, November 15th at 9:00 am. Bring loppers, pruners, flexible steel tined rakes, work gloves and, as always, bring smiles.

If you do not have a Cedar Key Community Garden bed and simply would like to help, we’d love to have you. There is plenty to do, easy and more strenuous things. You may name your labor. Or you may simply like to be in good company. Either way, you are welcome. Come on by.

